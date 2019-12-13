Stories that defined the decade in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As 2019 comes to a close and 2020 is on the horizon, KSAT is taking a look back at some of the major stories that have occurred locally and a few at the national level.

2010

San Antonio Police Officer Sergio Antillon was killed by a drunk driver when he attempted to render aid at a car accident on his way home from work.

2011

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kenneth Vann was shot and killed while stopped at a traffic light in an ambush-style attack.

2012

San Antonio native Jessica Redfield Gawhi was killed inside an Aurora, Colorado movie theater while watching “The Dark Knight Rises.”

TX 130 toll road, touted as having the nation’s fastest speed limit at 85 mph, was completed.

Kerrville resident Johnny Manziel won the Heisman trophy.

San Antonio police officer Edrees Mukhtar died after crashing his patrol vehicle.

Susan Pamerleau defeated Amadeo Ortiz to become the first female elected sheriff in Bexar County.

2013

San Antonio Police Officer Robert Deckard was killed in a shootout.

Three of the remaining ‘San Antonio 4’ were released from prison.

The Univision building, home of the first-ever Spanish-language television station in the United States, was demolished.

2014

The Senate confirmed the nomination of former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro to be Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

Democrat Nicolas “Nico” LaHood defeated Republican incumbent Susan Reed in a close race for Bexar County district attorney.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Miami Heat 104-87 in Game 5 to win the NBA title.

Becky Hammon was hired as an assistant coach by the San Antonio Spurs, making her the second woman named as a member of an NBA coaching staff.

2015

Ivy Taylor was elected as San Antonio’s first African-American mayor.

The Texas General Land Office took over management of the Alamo after the historic structure was overseen by the Daughters of the Republic of Texas for 110 years.

The remains of Julie Mott were stolen from Mission Park Funeral Home.

2016

San Antonio Police Det. Benjamin Marconi was murdered outside Public Safety Headquarters.

Javier Salazar won the race for Bexar County Sheriff over incumbent Susan Pamerleau.

Tim Duncan retired from the NBA after an illustrious 19-year career with the San Antonio Spurs.

2017

A gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs killing 26 people and wounding 20 more.

San Antonio Police Officer Miguel Moreno died from a gunshot wound to the head he sustained in a shootout with two suspects.

Ron Nirenberg was elected as mayor of San Antonio in a runoff election.

San Antonio firefighter Scott Deem was killed in a fire at the Ingram Square shopping center.

Nearly 2 inches of snow turned San Antonio into a winter wonderland.

2018

Joe Gonzales defeated Nico Lahood in the race for Bexar County district attorney.

Manu Ginobili announced his retirement after 16 seasons and 4 championships with the San Antonio Spurs.

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green were traded to the Toronto Raptors for DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl.

2019

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Chucky was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Andre McDonald was indicted on murder charges for allegedly killing his wife Andreen, whose body was found on private property after a months-long search.

Tony Parker retired after 18 seasons in the NBA, 17 of which were played with the Silver and Black.

San Antonio firefighter Greg Garza died after he was struck by a vehicle at the scene of a fire.