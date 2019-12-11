This is what San Antonio Googled the most this year

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrities and entertainment were at the top of searches for people in San Antonio and Texas this year.

Google released its Year in Search for 2019 that listed the most popular search topics around the globe, but a San Antonio-specific list shows what was on the minds of locals this year.

The late Cameron Boyce, Nipsey Hussle and Luke Perry were among the most searched celebrities in San Antonio.

Boyce died in July due to epilepsy, Hussle was gunned down in March and Perry died in March after a massive stroke. They also ranked as top searches nationally.

From Disney Plus to Dallas Cowboys: Google releases its most searched topics

Marvel Studios was also favored around the Alamo City as it premiered two blockbusters this year.

View the lists of top searches for San Antonio and Texas below:

San Antonio’s 2019 top searches

Cameron Boyce

Disney plus

irs.gov refund

cowboys

Nipsey Hussle

Luke Perry

“Avengers: Endgame”

iPhone 11

“Captain Marvel”

Antonio Brown

Texas’ 2019 top searches

Cameron Boyce

Disney plus

Nipsey Hussle

irs.gov refund

Cowboys

“Avengers: Endgame”

Luke Perry

Antonio Brown

iPhone 11

Patriots vs Texans