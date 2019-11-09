‘Operation Polar Express’ aims to deter porch pirates in Schertz

SCHERTZ – The Schertz Police Department is working to reduce package thefts during the holiday season with "Operation Polar Express."

The new program will allow Schertz residents to have their packages delivered to police headquarters until Dec. 23.

The idea was formed at the beginning of the month after police saw an increase in package thefts last year.

Officer Anna Kraft said police departments will see an increase in this type of crime toward the end of the year.

“It picks up more during the holidays, so we’re trying to get a stop on it and cut down on the losses," Kraft said.

She said porch pirates sometimes operate in groups.

“Usually, you’ll have a driver, and then the one person will go off," Kraft said.

Kraft said she hopes the Police Department’s new effort will be a success and inspire other police departments launch similar programs.

“We’re hoping to get the word out for others and see if we could help other departments set this up," she said.

Packages must be 50 pounds or fewer and addressed to the Schertz Police Department at the following address:

1400 Schertz Parkway

Building 6, Schertz, Texas, 78154

Identification must be provided when packages are being picked up.