Pair sought in robbery of Walmart on NE Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down two people responsible for the robbery of a Northeast Side Walmart.

The robbery occurred Dec. 17, 2019 in the 4300 block of Thousand Oaks.

According to police, a man and a woman selected merchandise from inside the store and failed to pay for it. That’s when, police said, as they tried to leave the store, they were confronted by store employeees.

Authorities said the man injured one of the employees before they both fled on foot with the merchandise.

Anyone with any knowledge of the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.