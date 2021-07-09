Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old woman from Kerrville

The Kerrville Police Department is searching for Beverly Ruth Dodds, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

KERRVILLE, Texas – The Kerrville Police Department is looking for a missing 71-year-old woman who they say poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Officials said Beverly Ruth Dodds is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

She has brown hair and hazel eyes and was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, blue pants and tennis shoes.

Dodds was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Oakland Hills Lane in Kerrville in a white or gold 2006 Toyota Sequoia with the Texas license plate BKN9840.

Officials said Dodds is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

Anyone who has seen Dodds is asked to call the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181.