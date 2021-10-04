Facebook, Instagram outages reported worldwide

SAN ANTONIO – Facebook and Instagram seem to be experiencing some issues Monday.

Social media users are receiving an error message when trying to access the social media sites on desktop and some users are having trouble accessing the mobile sites as well.

There is currently no word on when the social media giants will be back online.

The story is developing.

Downdetector.com is currently reporting a spike in outages for Facebook and Instagram.

