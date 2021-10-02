San Antonio drivers will have to navigate around roadwork in the coming days

A lot of construction work is suspended for the Labor Day holiday weekend with a few exceptions.

SAN ANTONIO – Closures on the Loop 1604 North project are ramping up. On Monday, the eastbound lanes of Loop 1604 from Hausman Road to Kyle Seale Parkway will be closed for two weeks for utility work. Drivers will be directed to use Kyle Seale Parkway to access West Hausman Road.

Weeknight alternating main lane and frontage road closures continue on Loop 1604 between Bandera Road (SH 16) and I-10 for barrier installation. One lane of travel will be open at all times.

There will be more bridge work on the Finesilver Curve downtown overnight Sunday. One lane on I-35 southbound to I-10 westbound will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drilling and geotechnical work on I-35 on the Northeast Side will impact frontage roads and exit ramps beginning Sunday night and running overnights during the week. Some affected sections include:

A single southbound main lane closure from Crownpoint Drive to O’Connor Road

A double southbound frontage road closure from Whirlwind Drive to I-410

A single southbound main lane closure from FM 3009 (Roy Richard Drive) to Retama Parkway

A southbound main lane closure from Mid Cities Parkway to Pawlin Drive

A complete list of lane closures for that roadwork and others can be found on the TxDOT San Antonio district’s blog.

