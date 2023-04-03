VIDEO: Troopers find little boy lost in woods with his dog

A New Jersey State Police trooper helped rescue a missing boy from the woods last week and the agency posted a video of the rescue on social media.

A mother called the police after her 4-year-old son and his black Labrador wandered away from his house on March 28 in Buena Vista Township.

NJSP said the child had been missing for more than an hour when Trooper Ian Emmi and the child’s mother heard him off in the distance and ran to his location nearly a half mile from his house, according to the police department’s Facebook post.

In the body-worn camera video, you see the woman and Trooper Emmi take off into the woods after they hear the boy.

“I got him. Here, I got ya. Come here. You’re ok,” Emmi says as he runs towards the boy.

The video then shows the little boy saying, “I lost my shoe” as he is crying and reaching up to Emmi, who picks him up.

The boy’s dog is also seen walking with the 4-year-old when Emmi reaches them.

“We are thankful to report that due to the quick response of the troopers and his mother, the terrified child was safely located and in good health,” police said.

