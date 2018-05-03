Abandoned home downtown collapses due to early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO - An abandoned home downtown was destroyed by a fire overnight, San Antonio firefighters said Thursday.

The fire was reported just after 3:30 a.m. in the 300 block of West Grayson Street, which is located not far from North St. Mary's Street and West Josephine Street.

Firefighters said they arrived to find both heavy smoke and heavy flames. The building eventually collapsed as a result of the fire. Firefighters however were able to contain the flames to just the one home.

Much of West Grayson Street is shut down as firefighters work at the scene. The road is expected to open later this morning.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. No one was hurt.

