Another inmate mistakenly released from Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - An inmate was mistakenly released from the Bexar County Jail Tuesday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a press release.

Inmate Mitchell Boren, 56, was released by Adult Detention Center staff without having made the necessary arrangements with Haven for Hope, as ordered by the court as part of a jail diversion program.

Boren was in custody on a charge of assault bodily injury - class A misdemeanor.

Boren was located at 5:35 a.m. and transported to Haven for Hope for processing.

The error stemmed from faxed paperwork, according to the Sheriff's Office.

KSAT has reported on more than a dozen erroneous releases of inmates from the Bexar County Jail in 2019.

