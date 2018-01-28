BCSO Detention Deputy charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County Detention Deputy was arrested on Saturday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Clayton Burrell Saunders, 44, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon.

The charge comes after Saunders, a 5-year veteran of the force, was placed on administrative leave on Jan. 24. According to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, a no-contact order was issued on the same day he was placed on administrative leave.

BCSO said the case is being investigated by the San Antonio Police Department. Sheriff Javier Salazar released a statement hours after Saunders' arrest, stating that Saunders' arrest is not reflective of the majority of BCSO employees.

"The allegations against this employee are in no way a reflection on the vast majority of BCSO employees who continue to protect and serve our community with honor and distinction every day," Salazar said. "The BCSO will continue to work with our partner agencies to ensure justice is served."

The sheriff's office sent KSAT-12 the following statement:

Today, Bexar County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations deputies arrested Clayton Saunders, a BCSO Detention Deputy, on a charge of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. The warrant was issued earlier today.

Saunders had been placed on Administrative Leave and a no-contact order was issued on January 24, 2018 in this case, which is being investigated criminally by the San Antonio Police Department. Bexar County Sheriff's Office criminal investigators are working jointly with SAPD and Child Protective Services in the criminal investigation. BCSO Internal Affairs is conducting a separate but concurrent administrative investigation into the matter. Saunders will remain on Administrative Leave pending further investigation. He has been employed with the BCSO since 2013.

