BCSO detention officer arrested on Medicaid, SNAP food benefits fraud

SAN ANTONIO - A Bexar County detention officer was arrested Thursday on charges that she received Medicaid and food benefits even though she didn't qualify for the assistance.

Adelaida Adams, 38, was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury on one count of Medicaid fraud and one count of theft from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

According to a court document, Adams received Medicaid benefits and payments between $20,000 and $100,000 between October 2013 and November 2016.

Adams also illegally received between $1,500 and $20,000 in SNAP food benefits, the document said.

Adams, who was arrested at the Sheriff's Office, had been on the force for more than 14 years.

