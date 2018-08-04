BCSO: Woman hit, killed by vehicle while walking on side of road

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who deputies said killed a young woman after striking her from behind.

BCSO deputies said the victim, believed to be in her early twenties, was walking on the side of the road FM 1560 near Welch Terrace when an unidentified vehicle hit her.

The driver of the vehicle did not render aid and fled the scene, deputies said.

According to BCSO, the victim was pronounced dead shortly after emergency medical services arrived at the location around 1 a.m.

Deputies said the only information provided by a witness was of a dark-colored vehicle leaving the area. BCSO hopes to gather surveillance footage from the nearby businesses to get a better description of the vehicle.

The identity of the woman was not immediately released by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.