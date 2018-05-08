Bexar County to provide emergency dispatch services for city of Converse

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday that could improve communication between the county and the city of Converse when it comes to responding to 911 calls.

Bexar County will now provide law enforcement dispatch services for Converse.

Fidel Villegas, Converse police chief, has said in the past that this move would help his officers better communicate with Bexar County deputies over the radio system.

"If, for example, a BCSO deputy is moving through our city and one of our offices asks for assistance in our channel he's not going to hear it. If a deputy hits an emergency tone, our officer doesn't hear it," Villegas told KSAT in March.

The agreement also means that Converse will be getting rid of its dispatch center. Some of those employees will be hired to work for Bexar County.

The transition is expected to be done by this summer.

