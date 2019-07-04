Car involved in deadly crash on Loop 1604 was speeding, police say

SAN ANTONIO - Speed was a factor in a deadly crash involving a car that went out of control and rolled over on the far West Side, San Antonio police said.

Officers and paramedics responded to the crash scene a little before 8 a.m. Thursday on north Loop 1604 near Highway 151 .

They found four people who had been ejected from a sedan that had rolled over into the center median.

Police said one of those people, a man in his 20s, died at the scene.

Three other people were injured and were rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Officers were not sure which of the four was driving the car, but they said whoever was driving was speeding.

A witnesses told investigators that the sedan had just passed another vehicle on the highway when it went out of control and rolled over several times.

The impact caused parts of the car to break off and sent the man who was killed flying about 20 yards away from the wreckage.

Traffic investigators arrived at the scene and spent some time recreating the crash.

During the investigation, the northbound lanes of Loop 1604 were shut down and traffic was diverted around the crash scene.

