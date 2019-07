SAN ANTONIO - A Central Catholic High School student died over the July 4th holiday, the school announced on its Facebook page Saturday.

According to Central Catholic High School officials, Noah Sebastian Cullum, who was due to graduate in 2021, was killed in a car accident.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Cullum's death were not immediately known.

The school had an open chapel at 6 p.m. Saturday and a rosary at 6:30 p.m.

