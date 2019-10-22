Christopher Davila to be back in court in February

SAN ANTONIO - Christopher Davila, the man who claimed baby King Jay Davila as his son, will be back in court in February.

Davila is facing a charge of injury to a child.

A judge ruled to have Davila tried before Angie Torres and Beatrice Sampayo.

The two women are accused of helping Davila stage a kidnapping to cover up King Jay's death, which Davila claims happened after King Jay fell off the bed and hit his head.

King Jay's body was found buried in a Northeast Side lot in January.

