Authorities searching for convicted child predator possibly on SA's West Side

SAN ANTONIO - The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force is searching for David Garcia, a convicted sex offender, for failing to register a change of address with law enforcement.

Authorities have been searching for Garcia, 50, since last November when an arrest warrant was issued.

In 1992, Garcia was convicted of indecency with a child through sexual conduct. The victim was a 9-year-old girl.

"His last known place of residence was on the West Side of San Antonio," Deputy U.S. Marshal Chris Bozeman said.

Call the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force at 210-657-8500 if you have any information that can lead to Garcia's arrest.

