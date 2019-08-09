Records reveal longstanding feud between San Antonio murder suspect, victim

SAN ANTONIO - Fransico Garay, 18, and his family called San Antonio police three times about Robert Esselborn targeting them in July.

Days later, Garay was charged with murder after police said he fatally shot Esselborn outside the Garay household on the city's North Side.

Police reports obtained by KSAT.com revealed a feud between the two men that appeared to start nine days before the fatal shooting.

On July 12, Garay called police from the 5800 block of Gabor Drive and reported that he was beat up and robbed.

Garay told officers he rented an Airbnb room on the previous night, and woke up to Esselborn and three other men robbing him.

Garay said he was pistol-whipped while the suspects took his Louis Vitton backpack, iPhone and some of his clothes, according to the police report.

The suspects escorted Garay to a car at gunpoint, but Garay managed to escape and call police.

The responding officers noted that Garay had visible bruises on his face and blood trickling down from right eyebrow and left ear.

Two days later, police confirmed they were called to Garay's home for a threat report against Esselborn. The report was not avaialble as of Friday.

On July 20, police were called to the home again by Garay's mother. She told officers that Esselborn threatened her family and sent her pictures that indicated he was outside their home.

Officers drove by the home but did not locate Esselborn there, according to information provided by the police department.

The next day, police were called again to the home for the shooting.

Garay told police he caught Esselborn trying to break into the home. Garay walked outside and shot Essleborn twice, once in the chest and once in the thigh. Esselborn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Garay told the responding officers about his history with Esselborn, and mentioned Esselborn had been threatening him.

Although Garay told officers he caught Esselborn breaking in, officers did not find any evidence of forced entry.

Garay was arrested hours later on suspicion of murder. He posted his $50,000 bail and was released from jail the following day.

The case remains under investigation and Garay has not yet been indicted, court records showed.

