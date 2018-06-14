SCUCISD board member arrested, posts bond on felony charges

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly one week after he was indicted, deputies with the Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office arrested a Schertz Cibolo Universal City school board member on felony warrants.

As The Defenders first reported, Gary Inmon was indicted June 7 on charges of aggravated perjury, theft of less than $150,000 and misappropriation of fiduciary property. The charges are third-degree felonies.

A warrant officer arrested Inmon Wednesday, Sergeant Robert Murphy said. By Thursday afternoon, Inmon posted his $50,000 bond.

As The Defenders reported in January, Inmon was accused of improprieties for surrounding an estate for which he served as an executor.

Court records show Inmon was asked to provide a detailed accounting of the estate, which was valued at more than $130,000.

Inmon reportedly sold the property and family members said they were concerned the "liquid assets may have been misappropriated."

Inmon also faces an unrelated charge of assault family violence impeding breath or circulation, a third-degree felony.

He was arrested in December for allegedly assaulting his adult stepson at their Schertz home.

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by the Defenders, Inmon got into an argument with his adult stepson.

The document said Inmon "became irate" and "forced entry into a bedroom by kicking open the door."

The stepson told officers Inmon punched him multiple times and placed him in a headlock, causing him to feel like he couldn't breathe. Inmon has been on the SCUCISD board since 2000.

If convicted of the latest charges, Inmon could face up to 10 years in prison on each charge.

