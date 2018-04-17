Deputy arrested on sexual assault charges, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A deputy was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual assault, officials with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputy Leonard Lopez, 47, was arrested after an indictment on a 2016 case.
Lopez was not on duty when the alleged assault occurred, officials said.
Sheriff’s Office officials said the agency has an ongoing administrative investigation concurrent with a San Antonio Police Department investigation.
Lopez was placed on administrative leave. He was previously on administrative duty and had no contact with the public, Sheriff’s Office officials said.
Lopez is a 15-year employee of the Sheriff’s Office.
