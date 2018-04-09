Family Justice Center offers unique way to combat domestic violence

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Family Justice Center is a unique organization that houses multiple free resources under one roof.

Located just across the street from the Bexar County Courthouse downtown, the center takes an all-angles approach to combating domestic violence.

"The biggest reason people come here is to get a protective order against their abuser," Executive Director Lisa Ginn said.

The center houses law enforcement officers, attorneys, advocates, a food pantry and a financial literacy program.

"A lot of the time our victims are victims of identity theft from their own significant others or spouse," financial literacy coordinator Irma Alvarez said.

The program can help victims try and repair their credit, learn how to manage finances, and plan for the future.

The center can also provide access to therapists and create paths for survivors to enter the workforce or get back to school. There is also specialized room for children.

The center's goal is to break the cycle.

"The only way we can do that is if we impact these kids in a positive way and address these issues while they're young so they don't grow up thinking that this is acceptable," Ginn said.

One in 3 women in Bexar County are estimated to experience domestic violence in their lifetime. For men, it's 1 in 5.

KSAT is hosting a phone bank from noon to 7 p.m. Monday in recognition of Crime Victim's Rights week. Viewers will be able to speak with experts to learn more about the services available to them regarding any type of crime they may have survived. KSAT will also spotlight other local agencies that are helping survivors of crime in the San Antonio area.

