Frontier offers flights out of San Antonio, starting at $20

SAN ANTONIO - Frontier is offering flights as low as $20 per person for a six-week period starting in August.

Booking dates for the cheap flight deals range between Aug. 14 and Oct. 3, except Columbus, Albuquerque and Salt Lake City, which start lower fares on Aug. 15.

Seven flight destinations are listed at $20 and 24 flight destinations are available for less than $70.

The $20 flight destinations include Columbus, Memphis, Tulsa, Albuquerque, Oklahoma City, Cleveland and Jacksonville.

