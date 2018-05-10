Homicide detectives investigating shooting death of man on East Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are trying to figure out who shot and killed a man whose body was found on a street on the city's East Side.

Police said they received the call for a shooting just before 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of Canton Street, which is not far from North Onslow Street and East Houston Street.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 30s unresponsive in the street and witnesses said they saw a small white car driving away from the shooting. Emergency crews pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police did not disclose the victim's name pending notification to next of kin. The motive for the shooting is not currently known.

