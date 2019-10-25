Inmate released without GPS monitor at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO - An inmate was mistakenly released without a GPS monitor by the Bexar County Jail Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a statement to KSAT.

Inmate Albert Polito, 57, posted bond after midnight Friday morning, BCSO states. At around 4:30 a.m., pretrial services told Adult Detention Center staff Polito needed to be fitted with a GPS monitor, which was not placed before his release due to outdated conditions for release, BCSO states.

Polito was located around 7:30 a.m. in the 25000 block of Aue Road and was taken into custody without incident.

He was originally arrested on Monday for violation of a protective order.

BCSO states new protocol will require pretrial services to sign off on inmates being released with court conditions.

The mistake comes a week after Adult Detention Center staff accidentally released Mitchell Boren, 56, without having made the necessary arrangements with Haven for Hope.

That error, which occurred Oct. 14, stemmed from faxed paperwork, according to the Sheriff's Office.

KSAT has reported on more than a dozen erroneous releases of inmates from the Bexar County Jail in 2019. BCSO officials said that Friday's release was a result of pre-trial services not correctly updating Polito's release to include that he be fitted with a GPS monitor.

