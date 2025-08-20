Former Windcrest boarding facility operator indicted in felony assault cases

Corey Jones makes an appearance in 379th District Court on August 18, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – The owner of a Northeast Side animal boarding facility made his first court appearance this week since being indicted in a pair of felony assault cases.

Corey Jones, 43, was indicted July 17 on felony charges of injury to a child causing bodily injury and family assault-impeding breath, court records show.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Jones was served copies of the indictments Tuesday morning during a brief appearance in Bexar County’s 379th District Court and a protective order in the child injury case was signed, records show.

Earlier this year, Animal Care Services suspended the commercial boarding permit of Jones’ business, Texas Canine Boarding & Pet Services, but declined to pursue animal cruelty charges against him.

The decision followed an investigation into whether Jones performed artificial insemination on French bulldogs despite not being a licensed veterinarian, city officials previously confirmed.

ACS, however, filed a formal complaint against Jones with the Texas Board of Veterinary Medical Examiners.

Windcrest continued to pay Jones to board stray cats and dogs despite two felony arrests in seven months

The City of Windcrest this year defended its decision to continue paying Jones to board the city’s stray cats and dogs, despite him being arrested twice in seven months in the separate felony assault cases.

Jones was paid $195,886.82 to board the animals for just shy of 11 months, before the animals were returned to a different facility last summer, records show.

A day after Thanksgiving 2023, about three months after Jones began caring for the animals, Windcrest police officers were called to a home in the 5900 block of Winterhaven Drive.

According to an arrest warrant, a 14-year-old boy was being assaulted Jones, his mother’s boyfriend.

The teen told police he heard Jones and his mother arguing and that Jones attacked him when the teen asked why his mother was crying.

Jones “became aggressive, grabbing his shoulders and pushing him to the floor before getting on top of him where he then struck his left jaw with a closed fist and choked him,” an arrest warrant states.

The teen’s father told police he was on the phone with his son during the incident and “heard the scuffle and a loud thump before hearing the Victim choking,” the warrant states.

The boy’s mother told police Jones and her son were “tussling on her bedroom floor” and that she advised Jones to leave the home before officers arrived, according to the warrant.

The boy — who had bruises and scratches on his chest, redness on his jaw/cheek and back pain — was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital for further treatment, the warrant states.

A warrant for felony injury to a child was issued for Jones hours after the incident.

Jones was taken into custody a few days later by Bulverde police and booked into the Comal County Jail, records show.

In a separate June 2024 incident, Schertz police officers were called to Jones’ residence for a violent disturbance call.

Officers found Jones’ wife on the front porch. According to an incident report, she said she did not want to cause a scene in front of children, who were inside the home.

She told police an intoxicated Jones accused her of talking to another man on Facebook.

After she got out of bed, she said Jones grabbed her by her hair and neck and slammed her onto the ground, the report states.

As the woman struggled, Jones then placed his forearm across her neck, making it difficult to breathe, “which terrified her,” the report states.

“She said she begged Corey (Jones) to stop and he wouldn’t,” according to the report.

Jones bit his wife on the top of her head before she grabbed a can of bathroom cleaner and sprayed Jones in the face, causing him to get off of her, the report states.

After the woman called 911 from a different room, she said Jones begged her not to report the incident to police, according to the report.

Jones left the residence but was later tracked down by police at a nearby friend’s house, the report states.

Jones was arrested on a felony charge of family assault-impeding breath, the report states.

He denied the allegations in both cases during an interview with KSAT earlier this year.

Texas Canine Boarding & Pet Services owner Corey Jones speaks with KSAT late last month. (KSAT)

An attorney representing Jones in the criminal cases did not respond to a phone call from KSAT seeking comment on the indictments.

Windcrest city officials previously confirmed Jones was allowed to board the city’s stray animals for nearly a year without a formal contract in place.

An attorney for the city previously told KSAT a person simply being arrested would typically not disqualify them or their company from being a vendor for the city.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

More related KSAT Investigates coverage of this story: