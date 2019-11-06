Last Nix Health Care facility in San Antonio set to close

SAN ANTONIO - Employees at Nix Behavioral Health Center were notified Wednesday in a letter that the facility will close by the end of the month.

The center, located at 1975 Babcock Road, was the last remaining Nix health facility in San Antonio.

The group's parent company, Prospect Medical Holdings, announced the closure of the other local facilities earlier this year.

A statement from Prospect Medical Holdings confirmed the closure.

"The company has made every effort over the last several months to find a buyer to continue operating the facility, but those efforts did not come to fruition," the company stated.

The closure is effective as of Nov. 30, according to the statement. The center will stop admitting patients this week.

"Any patients not discharged by the end of the month will be transferred to other healthcare facilities in the area," the company stated.

Prospect Medical Holdings is hosting an on-site job fair featuring other local healthcare providers and outplacement services to help employees with the transition.

About 180 people are expected to be laid off.

"As a stand-alone hospital competing against large health systems, we have been unable to continue," Vice President of Human Resources Tony Sanchez wrote to employees in the letter. "Your commitment is what has made The Nix a great place to fulfill our mission of caring for patients and a testament to your dedication."

