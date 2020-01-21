SAPD: Man pistol-whipped, robbed by teen at Northwest Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested an 18-year-old man Monday who pistol-whipped and robbed another man at a Northwest Side apartment.

Robby Cotti, 18, is charged with aggravated robbery, Bexar County Jail records show.

On Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of Vance Jackson. A 23-year-old man told police he was gathering his belongings in the apartment and preparing to leave when Cotti assaulted him.

Cotti was also a guest at the apartment, according to his arrest affidavit.

The victim told police that Cotti displayed a handgun “without provocation” and struck him in the face with it. The assault left the victim with cuts to his face.

Cotti took the man’s cell phone, pointed the gun at him, and told him to leave the apartment. The man fled before calling police from a different location, according to the arrest affidavit.

Cotti’s bail was set at $80,000, jail records show.

Last October, police arrested Cotti on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of shooting at a couple shopping for Easter baskets.