Affidavit: Man accused of killing SAISD teacher tracked down by surveillance footage

SAN ANTONIO – An arrest affidavit is shedding new light on how San Antonio police found a suspect linked to the death of a local teacher.

David Gustavo Donjuan, 25, is accused of fatally shooting Ambrett Seabron, 33, and injuring another man on the night of Feb. 1 at an apartment in the 11700 block of Wall Street, according to police. He was arrested late Wednesday on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to his arrest affidavit, Donjuan’s vehicle was seen on surveillance video entering the Parc at Wall Street Apartments just before 9:20 p.m. The car was last seen on camera at 11:30 p.m., two minutes after police received a call for shots fired, the affidavit states.

Arrest made in shooting death of SAISD teacher

The male victim called police and said he and Seabron were shot while he opened the door to leave the apartment.

Seabron was pronounced dead at the scene and the male victim, shot a day before his 37th birthday, was critically wounded.

Police investigated vehicles connected to Donjuan and his family, the affidavit states.

A license plate check found that the suspected vehicle traveled to Mexico on Feb. 3, police said. At the time, police contacted Border Patrol and agents obtained a photo of the car, which matched the one seen on surveillance the night of the slaying.

According to the affidavit, some of the car’s “distinguishing features” had been removed.

Cellphone records put Donjuan at the apartment the night of the slaying, police said.

He was arrested on Wednesday night after police located him on the Northeast Side,

A motive has yet to be established, but police said Seabron and Donjuan knew each other and had been in communication days before the shooting. Their relationship isn’t clear.

Seabron was a teacher at Cameron Elementary School and had been with the San Antonio Independent School District for 12 years.

Reagan High School student mourned at vigil

Donjuan didn’t cooperate with investigators Wednesday night, police said.