SAPD searching for suspect accused of ‘indecent contact’ with child at Walmart

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

Police are looking for a man who may be involved in an indecent incident with a child at a Southwest Side Walmart.
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who may have been involved in an indecency case involving a child at a Southwest Side Walmart.

Police believe the alleged incident took place on the evening of Feb. 13 at the Walmart located at 7239 Southwest Loop 410.

Police: Elmendorf girl, 12, recorded neighbor exposing himself

Surveillance images of the man were released Wednesday. He is believed to be 25-30 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 210-207-2313.

