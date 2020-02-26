SAPD searching for suspect accused of ‘indecent contact’ with child at Walmart
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are looking for a man who may have been involved in an indecency case involving a child at a Southwest Side Walmart.
Police believe the alleged incident took place on the evening of Feb. 13 at the Walmart located at 7239 Southwest Loop 410.
Surveillance images of the man were released Wednesday. He is believed to be 25-30 years old and 5 feet, 7 inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 210-207-2313.
