Local assisted living facility working to protect residents amid coronavirus outbreak

SAN ANTONIO – An assisted living facility in the Alamo City is taking precautions to keep its residents healthy amid the coronavirus outbreak.

COVID-19 is especially concerning for those who are already dealing with health issues, such as those who are older. Many of the coronavirus-related deaths in Washington state involved those who were cared for at a nursing facility.

Poet’s Walk San Antonio, a memory care community, said it is already wiping down surfaces after activities and before meals.

Krystal Rhoades, a resident and family ambassador at the facility, said workers have also placed a hand-sanitizing station at the front of the building to make sure visitors have clean hands.

The facility also has signage to educate visitors about the importance of washing their hands and staying home if they are sick.

“We're always on top of the reports from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on all viruses. We're also taking the coronavirus serious, so we have taken the extra steps,” Rhoades said.

She said the facility also has a team ready to answer any questions families may have.

