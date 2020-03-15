Governor Abbott waives state law to allow trucks from alcohol industry to deliver grocery supplies

SAN ANTONIO, Texas. – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he will waive a state law to allow trucks from the alcohol industry to deliver grocery supplies, according to a press release.

Abbot said this will provide grocers with another private-sector option to keep their shelves stocked.

“This is yet another example of the private sector stepping up and Texans helping Texans as we all work to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our state,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank the Texas Alcoholic and Beverage Commission for its assistance in this effort. By waiving these regulations, we are streamlining the process to replenish the shelves in grocery stores across the state. We are all in this together, and I want to remind all Texans that hoarding resources is neither necessary nor productive. Texas has the supplies to meet the needs of Texans, and we will continue to expedite the flow of groceries to stores across the state.”

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

