Meal delivery app drivers in high demand amid restaurant dining room closures

SAN ANTONIO – Meal delivery apps are becoming more popular amid the Coronavirus outbreak.

Drivers are in high demand as dining inside restaurants becomes less of an option.

Diego Torres, a physical education teacher, is using his extended spring break to capitalize on his side hustle.

"Currently, we have 110 meals that need to be delivered,” Torres said, as he popped the trunk of his SUV to show it full of containers.

The father of four said he likes the idea of being able to make extra money to support his family while helping people get their lunch or dinner.

"People are going to be looking for opportunities like this. It’s heartbreaking to see all the restaurants close,” Torres said.

Torres was bombarded Tuesday with requests. Some of them specifically encouraged social distancing.

“You can leave it at the door, take a picture of it and there’s no real contact,” Torres said.

One fast food customer on Torres’ route said he will likely be placing a lot of orders.

“Can’t really go out, and then someone decides to go out, and they don’t really know if they have the virus or they don’t have it,” said Mark Perez, as Torres handed him his food. “Probably just going to order off the app since everything is closed.”

Torres said he could possibly make more money with ride share, but meal delivery gives him added protection while allowing him to make a profit.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

