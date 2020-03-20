Walmart to hire 15,000 in Texas

In response to strong demand in stores due to the coronavirus pandemic, Walmart is hiring 15,000 new associates in Texas through the end of May. The company plans to hire 150,000 nationwide.

The associates will work in stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers.

Those interested in applying can visit Walmartcareers.com or text “jobs” to 240240 immediately.

“These roles will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent roles over time,” Walmart said in a press release. “We’ve reached out to industry groups representing restaurants and hospitality to facilitate temporary roles that can be a bridge for their employees during this difficult time.”

Walmart also said it will hand out cash bonuses to employees. Full-time hourly workers will receive $300, while part-time hourly workers will receive $150. The company added that it will speed up the next scheduled quarterly bonus for associates. The special bonus and early payout will total nearly $550 million.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

