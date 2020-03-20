WATCH LIVE: Workforce Solutions responds to questions about employers, employees affected by COVID-19
SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo is holding a press conference to update the community of its Rapid Response Services concerning the novel coronavirus.
As the coronavirus pandemic continues around the world, Bexar County and San Antonio have issued emergency declarations to implement social distancing.
That includes the closures of non-essential businesses like bars, gyms, theaters and dine-in restaurants, leaving employers and employees worried about the effects like possible layoffs.
Explained: COVID-19 orders issued in San Antonio, Bexar County and Texas
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Here’s what we know about the confirmed COVID-19 cases in San Antonio
- Texas governor bans dine-in eating, gatherings of 10+ through April 3
- SA school districts extend closures 2 more weeks amid emergency over coronavirus
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- Social distancing and hungry? These San Antonio-area restaurants are offering To-Go deals
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.