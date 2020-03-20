WATCH LIVE: Workforce Solutions responds to questions about employers, employees affected by COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo is holding a press conference to update the community of its Rapid Response Services concerning the novel coronavirus.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues around the world, Bexar County and San Antonio have issued emergency declarations to implement social distancing.

That includes the closures of non-essential businesses like bars, gyms, theaters and dine-in restaurants, leaving employers and employees worried about the effects like possible layoffs.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

