Rumor-filled letter circulates in Medina County, providing false coronavirus case numbers

MEDINA COUNTY, Texas – Medina County officials are warning residents of a false document that is circulating with incorrect coronavirus case numbers for the county.

Officials posted on the city’s Facebook page the fake press release with the city’s logo, which claims there are currently 59 coronavirus cases in the county. The letter also suggests there are road closures, store closures and a shelter in place order in effect.

As of Saturday morning, Medina County Judge Chris Schuchart issued a statement, saying there are currently only three coronavirus cases in Medina County.

There are also no road closures, store closures or shelter in place in effect as of yet in Medina County.

Judge Schuchart’s full statement can be read below:

"Medina County: There is a letter being circulated on social media which is completely false. There are three confirmed Coronavirus cases in Medina County, that’s all. The letter inaccurately reports 59 cases. There are no road closures, no store closures, no shelter in place order. Please refer only to the Medina County website for information and the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for accurate information. There are bad actors trying to spread panic and misinformation. This is criminal, will be investigated by the proper authorities and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Authorities are investigating the falsified letter to determine who created it.

Those responsible will face criminal charges, officials say.

