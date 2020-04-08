Texas man arrested for coughing in officer’s face, Grapevine police say

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Police in Grapevine arrested a man who they say coughed into an officer’s face and claimed to have the new coronavirus.

A press release from Grapevine PD said an officer was sitting in his marked patrol car with his driver’s side window down on Friday when Jonathan Dechoudens, 27, ran up to his window, coughed in the officer’s face and said he was infected with the coronavirus.

Coronavirus Claims Life of Detroit Bus Driver Upset About Coughing Passenger in Viral Video

When the officer confronted Dechoudens, he told the officer it was a joke.

Police say Dechoudens was screened for the illness and then taken to jail.

He was first booked for Terroristic Threat, but after consultation with the Tarrant

Woman intentionally coughs on fresh food in grocery store, police say

“County District Attorney’s Office, the charge was changed to Harassment of Public Servant,” the release stated.

Grapevine police said anyone who claims they are trying to give COVID-19 to another person will face charges.

Man facing charges for deliberately coughing near elderly victim in grocery store

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: