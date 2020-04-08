Texas man arrested for coughing in officer’s face, Grapevine police say
Man charged with Harassment of Public Servant
GRAPEVINE, Texas – Police in Grapevine arrested a man who they say coughed into an officer’s face and claimed to have the new coronavirus.
A press release from Grapevine PD said an officer was sitting in his marked patrol car with his driver’s side window down on Friday when Jonathan Dechoudens, 27, ran up to his window, coughed in the officer’s face and said he was infected with the coronavirus.
Coronavirus Claims Life of Detroit Bus Driver Upset About Coughing Passenger in Viral Video
When the officer confronted Dechoudens, he told the officer it was a joke.
Police say Dechoudens was screened for the illness and then taken to jail.
He was first booked for Terroristic Threat, but after consultation with the Tarrant
Woman intentionally coughs on fresh food in grocery store, police say
“County District Attorney’s Office, the charge was changed to Harassment of Public Servant,” the release stated.
Grapevine police said anyone who claims they are trying to give COVID-19 to another person will face charges.
Man facing charges for deliberately coughing near elderly victim in grocery store
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar County
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.
- ‘We feel helpless’: Family of COVID-19 patient at nursing home concerned about care he’s receiving after fatal outbreak
- H-E-B partner confirmed positive for COVID-19, store officials say
- As Texas mayor orders closures, daughter gets COVID-19
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- Track live coronavirus updates in the US, globally with real-time maps of confirmed cases, deaths
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.