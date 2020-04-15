San Antonio whiskey distillery selling hand sanitizer curbside

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has created a need for hand sanitizer and many Texas distilleries have risen to the occasion and started producing hand sanitizer for the public, including San Antonio’s Maverick Whiskey.

The distillery team is working seven days a week to produce as much sanitizer as possible, according to a press release, and the majority of the sanitizer is being donated to the City of San Antonio and other health care and safety organizations.

Maverick Whiskey hand sanitizer prices are as follows:

$7 for an 8-ounce bottle

$15 for a 32-ounce bottle

$16 for a 32-ounce spray bottle

$50 for a 1-gallon jug

$250 for a 5-gallon bucket

Anyone interested in purchasing Maverick Whiskey Sanitizer can call 210-447-7010 for availability. Consumers will be required to pay by phone and pick up their sanitizer curbside, according to the distillery’s website.

“The mission at Maverick Whiskey has always been to do something special for San Antonio, a city that has held a special place in our family’s heart for decades. We are proud to continue that mission, even if it’s in a different way. It is our hope that by utilizing our facilities to produce hand sanitizer, we can contribute in some small way to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said founders Kenneth and Amy Maverick.

The sanitizer is 80% ABV per the WHO, FDA, and USP recommended formula, according to a press release.

Curbside hours are 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Maverick Whiskey is located at 115 Broadway Street.

The distillery team is asking for donations of yellow dent #2 corn, or better, to continue production, the release states.

“We will always keep this city’s best interest at heart. We are all in this together, and we invite you to raise a glass with us at Maverick Whiskey when we all get through this,” the Mavericks said.

