CPS Energy, SAWS, VIA leaders to discuss providing essential services, protecting workers during 7 p.m. livestream
The CEOs of CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Metropolitan Transit will give San Antonio residents an update on how their companies are responding to essential services during the pandemic.
The livestream will take place from 7-8 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live. The livestream will be placed in this article.
Robert Puente of SAWS, Paula Gold-Williams of CPS Energy and Jeffrey Arndt of VIA will also discuss how they’re protecting essential employees from the virus.
WATCH: Nirenberg, Wolff announce new health committee to advise leaders when to reopen San Antonio, Bexar County
View this post on Instagram
Join us tomorrow (Thursday, April 16 from 7 to 8 p.m.) on our Facebook page (link in bio) for a FB LIVE 🎥: SAWS Pres./CEO Robert Puente joins @cps_energy & @VIAtransit CEOs to discuss how public agencies are providing essential services during COVID-19 & how they’re protecting the public and employees during this crisis: San Antonio Water System #InThisTogether #SATXstrong #SATX #linkinbio
Both SAWS and CPS Energy have suspended energy disconnections as the pandemic continues to take its toll on residents and the economy.
As a result of the crisis, CPS Energy said it will not be paying out a bonus this year for employees.
Bexar County has 890 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, according to the city.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
