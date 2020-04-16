CPS Energy, SAWS, VIA leaders to discuss providing essential services, protecting workers during 7 p.m. livestream

The CEOs of CPS Energy, SAWS and VIA Metropolitan Transit will give San Antonio residents an update on how their companies are responding to essential services during the pandemic.

The livestream will take place from 7-8 p.m. Thursday on Facebook Live. The livestream will be placed in this article.

Robert Puente of SAWS, Paula Gold-Williams of CPS Energy and Jeffrey Arndt of VIA will also discuss how they’re protecting essential employees from the virus.

Both SAWS and CPS Energy have suspended energy disconnections as the pandemic continues to take its toll on residents and the economy.

As a result of the crisis, CPS Energy said it will not be paying out a bonus this year for employees.

Bexar County has 890 COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths, according to the city.

