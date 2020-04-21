Tutorial videos help job seekers file unemployment benefits application online

SAN ANTONIO – Workforce Solutions Alamo has developed step-by-step tutorial videos to help job applicants file an unemployment benefits application online.

The goal of the tutorial videos is to help recently laid-off workers understand what information they need, how to access each service and what to expect when applying through the Texas Workforce Commission, a news release said.

Applicants are provided information on how to create user IDs, navigate the unemployment benefits webpage and online application form and a reference guide to information they will be required to submit when filling out online forms.

The videos also show users how to use the virtual assistant, “Larry the Chat Bot,” to help answer the most common questions on the unemployment insurance process.

Workers recently laid off due to COVID-19 may access the Texas Workforce Commission’s unemployment benefits webpage by clicking here.

WSA Unemployment Benefits Tutorial Video

WSA Virtual Assistant Tutorial Video

WSA WorkInTexas.com Tutorial Video

