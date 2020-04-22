Landa Park Golf Course to reopen, library curbside pickup to resume in New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Two popular city services are reopening this week with strict protocols to protect the public.

The Landa Park Golf Course will reopen Thursday and the New Braunfels Public Library’s Curbside Hold Pickup Program will resume on Friday.

The golf course has the following newly established protocols that will allow it to reopen while minimizing interaction between staff and golfers:

All bookings must be prepaid and made online at LandaParkGolfCourse.com

Tee times will be available at 20-minute intervals from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pro Shop staff will maintain social distancing while checking golfers in.

No carts (including private carts) will be allowed. All golfers will be required to walk.

The clubhouse, putting green, hitting cages, and all food and beverage services will remain closed. Golfers may bring in their own snacks and drinks, but no alcoholic beverages are allowed.

Bunkers will be played as “ground under repair” since rakes will be removed. Pin cups will be set for easy retrieval and flagsticks will not be removed.

All golfers must maintain social distancing before, during, and after completing their round.

The popular library program allows patrons to place reading materials on hold and then pick them up from the library at 700 East Common St.

Here’s how to reserve a book:

Materials can be placed on hold online using a library account at newbraunfels.biblionix.com/catalog , or by calling 830-221-4300, or by texting 830-253-4804.

A notification will be sent when the items are ready for pickup.

Upon arrival, patrons will call in and library staff will place their items on a table on the library’s front porch.

Once the staff member has returned inside, the items can be collected from the table.

The Library’s Youth Services Department can also help with suggestions for children’s books and can even put together book bundles.

Contact the library with the child’s age and staff will select eight to 10 books.

