COVID-19 patient who received plasma from former patient plans to pay it forward
Jimmie Hayden is first person in San Antonio to receive plasma containing COVID-19 antibodies
SAN ANTONIO – A 47-year-old San Antonio man who is the first COVID-19 patient to receive plasma containing COVID-19 antibodies from a former patient said he plans to pay it forward.
About a week ago, Jimmie Hayden was on a ventilator fighting for his life. But a couple of days after he received the transfusion, he started to improve significantly.
Jimmie Hayden believes the experimental treatment led to his remarkable recovery.
Local COVID-19 patient treated with plasma donated from recovered virus patient back home, family says
Hayden said, if possible, he will donate his own plasma.
“I mean, I know I’m definitely going to do it for sure. And I pray that there’s a way that I can help save someone’s life, like the gentleman that donated his plasma that I got. You know, I mean, they say that’s the gift of life. You know, I honestly, in my heart, I believe that’s what saved my life,” Hayden said.
Doctor explains experimental plasma treatment for COVID-19 patients
Hayden is now home and will be quarantined for about two weeks. He is weaning off oxygen, and because he was hospitalized for so long, he will need physical therapy and rehabilitation to regain his strength.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late December 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March. The first case confirmed in the U.S. was in mid-January and the first case confirmed in San Antonio was in mid-February.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT:
- Everything we know about the coronavirus cases in Bexar, surrounding counties
- Here’s what you need to know about the mandatory face-covering rules in San Antonio, Bexar County
- Gov. Abbott: Texas classrooms closed for rest of school year; economy to reopen in waves using ‘data and doctors’
- Track coronavirus cases by ZIP, age in San Antonio with interactive map
- Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
- SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered
- A guide to unemployment benefits for Texans laid off during coronavirus pandemic
- Where San Antonio-area students can find free Wi-Fi during pandemic
- Map: Where San Antonio-area students can find free school meals during closures
- 8 ways to help your fellow San Antonians during coronavirus pandemic
- ’SA Food 2 Go:’ Search nearby restaurants offering to-go, delivery around San Antonio
- Resources from World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, City of San Antonio
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.