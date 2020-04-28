City Council, Commissioners Court to meet at 1 p.m., issue new orders following Gov. Abbott’s announcement

SAN ANTONIO – City Council and the Bexar County Commissioners Court will meet Tuesday afternoon for a briefing on the coronavirus response and to make adjustments to their orders following Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy.

Councilmembers and commissioners will also hear from the COVID-19 Health Transition Team.

During a daily briefing on Monday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Judge Nelson Wolff said they will be making adjustments to the city and county orders since Abbott said he will not renew stay-at-home orders. Abbott’s executive order will expire as scheduled on Thursday.

Abbott said Monday that all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls in Texas would be allowed to open as long as they maintain only 25% occupancy and follow distancing guidelines. There is no requirement for them to open, he said.

Nirenberg said they will make adjustments as they receive public health guidance. The leaders said their orders will comply with the governor’s changes.

“We will be issuing new ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders that are in compliance with the work that we’ve been doing here locally but also recognizing this new category of business," Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg reported 1,275 COVID-19 cases and 44 deaths in Bexar County, as of Monday. He said 59 patients are in the hospital, 34 are in intensive care, 16 are on ventilators, 39 cases remain under investigation and 42% of cases have recovered.

