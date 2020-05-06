84ºF

When will Thunderbirds fly over San Antonio?

Air Force demonstration team hints at more flyover dates soon

Fares Sabawi, Digital Journalist

A formation of jets from the Navy's Blue Angels, left, and the Air Force's Thunderbirds fly over Atlanta, to show support for medical workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, Saturday, May 2, 2020. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
SAN ANTONIO – As the Blue Angels conducted flyovers in Dallas and Houston on Wednesday, many San Antonio residents are wondering when the Thunderbirds will have their own demonstration in the Alamo City as part of Operation America Strong.

In April, the military confirmed the plans to conduct the flyover tour to honor the frontline workers that are battling the spread of COVID-19.

Thunderbirds reportedly plan flyover in San Antonio amid coronavirus pandemic

Both the Thunderbirds and the Blue Angels flew over Washington D.C. on May 2, and the Thunderbirds have also flown over cities like Atlanta and Baltimore.

While the original plans, first published by the Washington Post, included San Antonio on the tour, future flyover dates haven’t been announced.

KSAT reached out to the Thunderbirds multiple times, but as of Wednesday, had not received a response.

Joint Base San Antonio officials, however, confirmed Wednesday the flyover will still happen, but the date is being worked out.

On Monday, the Thunderbird told fans to “stay tuned” for updates as more flyovers will be announced in the coming days.

In the meantime, enjoy this video of the Blue Angels flyover in Dallas.

