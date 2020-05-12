The final report: Baby birds leave the nest!

SAN ANTONIO – Back in April, KSAT 12 photojournalist Bill Caldera and his son, William, found a bird’s nest with five eggs in their backyard.

They set up a livestream, which has been on KSAT.com, and now the little birds have left the nest. That’s just two weeks after hatching!

See the video above for William’s final report.

More: Bird Nest Egg Watch. They’re hatching!

