Boerne ISD names new principal at Kendall Elementary

BOERNE, Texas – The Boerne Independent School District has announced its new principal for Kendall Elementary School.

Shelene Livas is currently the principal at Ketelsen Elementary School in the Houston Independent School District and was approved by the Boerne ISD Board of Trustees on Monday.

A press release said Livas’ educational career includes 21 years of service that is devoted to creating rich learning opportunities for students and helping teachers develop their craft. She has worked as a campus principal, assistant principal, interdisciplinary instructional coach, instructional specialist, and bilingual teacher during her career, the press release said.

Livas has a bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the Ohio State University, a master’s degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of Houston, and a REEP Business Fellowship for School Leaders from Rice University.

The district said her educational background has given her opportunities to work with diverse groups of people and that her educational philosophy is the belief that all students can succeed given effective instruction, an encouraging learning environment, and essential social-emotional support.

Livas is scheduled to officially begin in July.