Electrical fire, downed utility pole cause power outage on North Side, firefighters say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio firefighters responded to an electrical fire and a downed utility pole on the city’s North Side late Wednesday night.

The incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Elmwood Drive, not far from San Pedro Avenue and East Hildebrand on the city’s North Side.

Firefighters said the fire started in a back bathroom of the house and was quickly put out. A woman inside the home managed to get out safely.

Wind also knocked a tree down, hitting a power line and utility pole and caused a power outage in roughly a six block radius, fire officials said.

Authorities say they believe a power surge may have started the house fire. The official cause is under investigation.

The San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department both answered the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at $20,000.