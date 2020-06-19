90ºF

San Antonio allergist issues warning regarding Sarahan dust

SAN ANTONIO – The annual arrival of Saharan dust from Africa is due to start arriving in San Antonio next week.

And this year there is cause for concern due to COVID-19 and the impact it’s already having on people who have breathing issues.

