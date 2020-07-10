Authorities recover body of missing 25-year-old man near Party Cove in Canyon Lake

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Authorities have located and recovered the body of Luis Rodriguez, a 25-year-old who was reported missing at Canyon Lake last weekend.

Rodriguez was found by the Houston and Harris County Dive Team, the Canyon Lake Fire Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

Justice of the Peace Judge Saunders was called to the scene and pronounced Rodriguez dead at 5:50 p.m.

Rodriguez’s family has been notified, according to authorities.

He first disappeared on the Fourth of July, and officials suspected he had drowned at Party Cove in Canyon Lake.

Witnesses told deputies that Rodriguez jumped off of a boat to cool off and was in the water for just a few minutes before he went under.

Soon after, deputies, game wardens and Canyon Lake Fire staff and EMS began their search for Rodriguez last weekend and have continued to search until he was recovered on Thursday.

