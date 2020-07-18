Fort Hood honors Vanessa Guillen, family with special service at Fort Hood chapel

FORT HOOD, Texas – Fort Hood honored specialist Vanessa Guillen with a special service on Saturday, inside of the Spirit of Food Hood Chapel.

Gloria Guillen, Vanessa’s mother, cried as she looked at her daughter, Vanessa’s, army photo. The family’s Catholic priest was alongside her and later blessed the armory room, where investigators say Vanessa lost her life.

Vanessa’s 16-year-old sister was also in attendance and spoke to attendees about her untimely death.

Vanessa was a 20-year-old Army specialist stationed at Fort Hood who disappeared in April.

Her family said she was being sexually harassed prior to her disappearance.

